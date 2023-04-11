Uorfi Javed needs no introduction. The actress-influencer – who became a household name after participating in the first season of Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT, is often in the news for her unconventional and rather unsettling fashion choices. And today is no different.

A while ago, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring her OOTD with her 4.1 million followers. This look – which is sure to make you stare for a couple of seconds, has left netizens baffled, and many have taken to the comments to troll her and even crack some jokes. Scroll below to check out her latest look and read what netizens have to say.

Taking to Instagram about a couple of hours ago, Uorfi Javed shared images of herself dressed in a black dress with b**bs painted over her chest. Uorfi captioned it, “How much is too much Painted by the very talented @shwetmahadik 📍 @chillinkitchenandbar” The actress styled the ensemble with pretty high pink chunky heels, minimal accessories, her hair braided and light, natural makeup.

The realistic b**bs painted over her chest are sure to make you look twice, wondering if it’s painted or if Uorfi Javed took her out-of-the-box fashion way too far. Reacting to it, one of her followers wrote, “Painter ne sare maze le liye agar pehan k draw kiya ho to” Another added, “Mujhe lagta he k foto copy ki he ander b esi tarha k hn gay😂😂😂😂”

A third wrote, “Mere ko lga ki sahi me dudu dikha rhi hai 😂😂😂😂😂” while a fourth and fifth added, “Thodi der ke lie waha goti mooh mein thi” “Okat sy kuch ziada bary bna lia hn”

Some more comments on her look read, “Had us in the first half ngl😂😂” “But her real sizes is way smaller than the picture 😢” “That art looks super realistic !!! But love the bluff 😂😂😂” “Now u r real p*rn star😉” “It’s good for that flat surface😂” and lots more.

Check out Uorfi Javed’s latest look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

What did you think of Uorfi Javed’s latest look? Let us know in the comments.

