Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan AKA Anurag Basu To Exit THIS Way?

Parth Samthaan sent shock waves when he decided to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor reportedly has plans to venture into Bollywood. Owing to the same, he wants to quit the Ekta Kapoor serial and begin preparations in full swing. Erica Fernandes aka Prerna is still very much a part of the show.

For a while now, rumours have been rife that Parth is adamant on his decision to quit. Ekta has been leaving no stones unturned to make him stay. She even roped in a common friend to convince our on-screen Anurag Basu. But it seems all efforts are in vain.

Now that Parth Samthaan will finally be quitting, Ekta Kapoor is searching for alternate plans. Kasautii Zindagii Kay team is looking for a possible replacement. Vivek Dahiya, Vijayendra Kumeria, Barun Sobti are some of the names that have surfaced online. But what if the hunt does not happen successfully until the notice period? They have planned a solution for that as well.

It is now being said that Parth Samthaan’s character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be shown meeting a car accident. Another option is to show him moving abroad. A source close to TOI reveals the same as, “Since no one knows what is going to happen once the resignation period for Parth ends, which is somewhere in September mid, the writers and director have been asked to develop alternate tracks for Parth, which is either he is going abroad or he will meet with an accident. The tracks will not be introduced immediately but just in case things don’t work out between Parth and Ekta (Kapoor), being ready in advance till a replacement is found for him will help everyone.”

Well, that’s quite a plan we must say. But Parth and Erica Fernandes fans are still hoping for the actor to stay.

Who would you want to see as the new Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Share with us in the comments section below.

