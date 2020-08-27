During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors are the real heroes by saving lives. The Kapil Sharma Show‘s upcoming episode will is dedicated to these frontline warriors. This is one episode that one must not wish during the weekend.

Gracing TKSS will be Dr Muffazal Lakdawala and Dr Gautam Bhansali and their respective teams. They will be given a good and hearty laugh with jokes and acts set by Kapil’s team. Even with such entertaining content, the episode will also feature their life.

As reported by India TV, in the upcoming The Kapil Sharma Show episode, the doctors will talk about their first-hand experience of fighting COVID-19. They will share how their family reaction, what safety measures one should take for themselves and prevent their families from the infection.

The audience also gives a massive round of applause to these real heroes. We got our hands on some pics of this doctors special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In one of the pics, Kiku Sharda is dressed as a nurse.

Take a look at the pics below:

Meanwhile, the fresh episode of The Kapil Sharma Show started airing from last month. The first guest post, lockdown sabbatical was Sonu Sood. It was followed by actors from Lootcase like Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Duggal and Ranvir Shorey. Singer Mika Singh and actor Sheirgill too graced TKSS separately.

