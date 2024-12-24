It’s Christmas week, and we’ve handpicked some great films for you to enjoy. On the theatrical front, there are three exciting selections: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s directorial debut, Then a remake of a Tamil film, and a Kannada police drama.

For OTT lovers, a festive treat awaits with a Christmas special from a beloved British TV series, on Disney Plus Hotstar. Netflix also joins the celebration with the much-anticipated second season of a popular South Korean series centered around games.

Discover more about these titles and other recommendations by scrolling down. From all of us at Koimoi, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a joyous holiday season.

Prime Video

Singham Again (Hindi) – Rent for INR 199

Written and directed by Rohit Shetty, this action-packed crime drama stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Set in a modern-day world, the film draws inspiration from the Ramayana and marks the fifth installment in Shetty’s Cop Universe. Similar to the epic tale, the story revolves around a husband’s relentless struggle, supported by his allies, to rescue his wife from a formidable and powerful kidnapper.

Your Fault (Spanish)

Directed by Domingo González, this romantic drama features Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara. A sequel to My Fault (2023), it delves into the forbidden romance between two step-siblings as they navigate new challenges that put their love and connection to the test.

Netflix

Squid Game season 2 (Korean)

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, this conspiracy thriller blends psychological drama, dystopian survival, and horror elements. Starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Nandito Hidayattullah Putra, Yasushi Iwaki, and Wi Ha-joon, the story follows a new set of participants entering a high-stakes survival game with a prize of 45.6 billion South Korean won. The mysterious, life-or-death competition begins once again, pushing its contestants to their limits.

Origin (English)

Helmed by Ava DuVernay, this biographical drama features Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, and Audra McDonald in key roles. The film centers on the life of Isabel Wilkerson, the author of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, as she examines caste systems across Germany, India, and the United States.

Zee5

Khoj: Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar Season 1 Episode 1(Hindi)

Directed by Prabal Baruah, this psychological thriller stars Sharib Hashmi and Anupriya Goenka. The story begins with a man reporting his wife missing at the police station. Soon after, a woman claiming to be his wife returns. While everyone around him insists she is his wife, the husband is convinced otherwise, believing his real wife is still missing. As doubt and paranoia grow, the mystery deepens.

Disney Plus hotstar

Doctor Who: Joy to the World (English)

Alex Pillai directs this sci-fi Christmas special starring Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan. The Doctor takes on a brand-new holiday adventure, mixing festive joy with exciting journey.

Jio Cinema

Doctors (Hindi)

Directed by Sahir Raza, this drama stars Niharika Lyra Dutt, Sarah Hashmi, Abhishekh Khan, and Sharad Kelkar, following the lives of resident doctors as they navigate hospital challenges, personal growth, and relationships.

Lionsgate play

Mothers’ Instinct (English)

Directed by Benoît Delhomme, this psychological thriller features Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway. Set in 1960s suburban America, it follows two neighbors, both mothers of young boys. When a tragic accident claims one of the boys’ lives, their lives take a dramatic turn.

In Theatres

Baby John (Hindi)

Directed by Kalees, this action thriller features Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Wamiqa Gabbi. A Hindi remake of the Tamil film Theri, it follows a North Indian man living a quiet life in Kerala with his daughter. When his dark past emerges, he must face his demons to protect their peaceful world.

Barroz: Guardian of Treasures (Malayalam)

Marking Mohanlal’s directorial debut, this 3D children’s fantasy stars Mohanlal, Maya Rao, and others. The story revolves around Barroz, the guardian of a treasure that has remained hidden for 400 years, waiting for a descendant of Vasco da Gama to claim it.

Max (Kannada)

Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, this action-packed thriller features Sudeepa, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, and others. The plot follows a police inspector who, after a two-month suspension, takes charge of a new station. Tasked with solving a high-stakes case in just 12 hours, he relies on his unwavering resolve and sheer strength to get the job done.

