Franchises like The Real Housewives might be the most popular form of entertainment for the reality television fans, real estate reality shows like Sold On SLC also have their own set of viewers. The Bravo reality series premiered on December 4, and has been receiving a decent response.

Set in Salt Lake City, the series showcases luxury properties, the world of real estate, cast dynamics, and personal rivalries. With all the agents being extremely ambitious, drama is sure to happen. Here’s what we know about the all-new group of cast members featured on Bravo’s show Sold on SLC.

Who Are The Cast Members Of Sold On SLC?

Jennifer Yeo

Jennifer is the founder of Presidio Real Estate which she found in 2011. Her main aim is to always raise the bar and she values loyalty and fierce ambition in her team. Her husband Darin keeps her happy and grounded but workplace drama surely can happen anytime and anywhere.

The first member of Jennifer’s team, Tyna is described to be quick-witted and unapologetic. She is known for having the skills to sell everything on the spectrum, “starter homes to ultra high-end real estate.” She lives in California with her two daughters and partner BJ. The season features her calling out an agent for spreading “a damaging rumor” about her.

Malaysia Fua

Malaysia left Presidio for another firm but soon after realized her mistake and asked to return back to the company. She is mother of four and is the wife of former NFL player Alani Fua. The agent tries to stay balanced when it comes to her career as well as personal life. Malaysia is hoping to regain Jennifer’s trust again but will she be successful?

Matt Jones

Matt Jones considers Jennifer his mentor and aims to do good work at Presidio so as to elevate his real estate career. He is the father of four and is married to wife Nicole. He is described to be someone who enjoys embracing competition. How will Matt decide to deal with things when feuds boil to a rise and he is caught in the rumor mill?

Sarah Martindale

Sarah is known for her “bold energy and vibrant personal style.” The Brazilian agent is a mother of two and is married to husband Chris. What will happen when her “allegiances are called into question at work?”

Kenny Sperry

Last on the list is Kenny who values his family and career above all else. He is known for pulling in “some of the highest numbers” and delves into luxury listings a lot more than others. He is the father of three kids and is married to wife Jessica. He is a big believer and devotee of his religion and claims that it helped him push through some bad phases of his life.

