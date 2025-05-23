Bravo has plenty of reality shows, from the Real Housewives franchise to the Below Deck series or the many spin-offs, including Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm. But the one show that delves into farm life and the ranch lifestyle has been The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.

The show is back with its second season and plenty of more family drama, relationship issues, fractured bonds, and sibling rivalry. Here’s which new storylines to expect from the upcoming season, which premiered on June 30, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Each episode streams on Peacock later.

The McBee Dynasty Real American Cowboys Season 2: What Storylines To Expect

Starting off with Steven McBee Jr., who has taken over the reins of the farm in the absence of his father. He is dealing with “the constant highs and lows of his relationship with Calah” and “the weight of the farm’s impending $6 million payment.” Will he be able to pass the many tests he is put through?

Up next, Calah Jackson’s “tumultuous relationship” with Steven “leaves her feeling like an outsider in a family she’s desperately tried to fit into.” Is she going to fight for a place or leave it all behind? Cole McBee has a baby on the way and a reckless past to shed while outshining his brother Steven.

“Temptation to fall back into old habits threatens everything he’s worked to build,” but will he be stronger than it? Kacie Adkison is the one giving birth to her and Cole’s baby, “but his past mistakes make it hard to believe he’s the man he claims to be.” Will she trust him or choose to protect her future?

Jesse McBee is set to marry his high school lover, but his brother insists on getting a prenup drawn, which has made him question many things. “Jesse is left second-guessing everything he thought he wanted,” but what will he choose? Alli Ventresca is set to marry Jesse, but she is uncertain about life.

“She finds herself torn between the life she’s always known and the one they’re creating together,” so how much more sacrifice will she need to make? Kristi McBee is “the steady, no-nonsense presence her sons rely on.” She also confronts Galyna, whom she holds responsible for ruining her marriage.

Galyna Saltkovska found out that Steve had been seeing her friend Masha, and she was left betrayed and heartbroken. She now “struggles to focus on the company she helped build,” but will she be able to fight to stay strong after the sting? Lastly, Brayden McBee is single again after ending his long-term relationship, but does this mean massive trouble for the family?

