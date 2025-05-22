The previous episode of The Young and the Restless was a standalone featuring three long-term couples: Victor and Nikki, Jack and Diane, and Lauren and Michael. It saw Victor surprising Nikki with quite a romantic evening. On the other hand, Michael distracted Lauren from their problems.

Lastly, Jack helped Diane find her place with the Abbotts. The drama is bubbling, and there’s lots more to come. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 22, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 22, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Abby being very bothered by Amanda’s return. The lawyer has returned and has definitely ruffled a lot of feathers already. More than her return to the town, what has intrigued people is that she represents Aristotle Dumas, the mysterious business giant.

When Amanda and Abby meet, they have polite chatter at the start, but the latter has many questions about her return and the fact that she is representing Dumas, who is considered an untrustworthy shark. Like most of the others, Abby is more than worried about this figure’s intentions.

Since Amanda is representing him, she definitely has the answers Abby wants. The former tells her that Dumas is trying to protect Winters and not steal it, but that raises even more suspicions in Abby’s mind. No powerful business person ever does anything without their own interests.

On the other hand, Audra is forced to defend her actions. She has had a lot on her plate lately, avoiding Holden and his snooping around her as well as Kyle’s past. Then there’s Nate’s worry about her deals, and to top it off, her alliance with Victor, which needs her to cause trouble for Kyle and Claire.

After all, Victor has funded her new dream business, Vibrante, and to run it, she has to break them up. When she has to defend herself, who could be the one confronting and questioning her? Is it Claire, who is not too happy about the games Kyle and Audra have been playing with each other lately?

Or is it Victor instead? Lastly, Damian accepts an intriguing offer. Is this about Lily’s offer to join the Winters, which he recently accepted? Has his boss, Dumas, contacted him for something? What new trouble is brewing for Damian and the Winters family? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more!

