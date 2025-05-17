The previous week on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis used the information she overheard about Billy’s plans by contacting both Victor and Aristotle Dumas. Mariah and Tessa’s marriage went through a rough patch, while Adam and Chelsea’s forced second-chance relationship struggled.

From a surprise return and romantic moments to parental worries and fun offers, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 19, 2025

The first episode of next week features Billy grilling Amanda for intel. Will he be able to get some information from her about Aristotle Dumas, considering she is representing him? On the other hand, Phyllis calls in a favor. Who will she contact, and will they come through for her in need?

Meanwhile, Damian and Lily discuss their trust issues. The former has accepted her offer to join the Winters and work with the family as a spy planted under Dumas. Will Damian and Lily fix their internal doubts?

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Up next on The Young and the Restless, Victor is skeptical of Claire’s proposal. She has been working to gain her grandfather’s approval for a long time, but when Victor is not too sure about her plans, will she be able to find a way to fix this mess?

Elsewhere, Victoria makes a decision about her relationship with Cole. Will she break things off, considering his long work trips and dwindling health, or will she stand by his side? Then there’s Holden, who quizzes Kyle about his past with Audra. Will Kyle give him some intel or refuse to do so?

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Victor surprises Nikki with a romantic evening, Michael distracts Lauren from their problems, and Jack helps Diane find her place with the Abbotts in this special and unique romantic episode of The Young and the Restless.

Thursday, May 22, 2025

When Abby is bothered by Amanda’s return, will Devon reassure her? On the other hand, Audra is forced to defend her actions, but to whom? Is this Victor who is questioning her? Or Nate? Then there’s Damian, who accepts an intriguing offer. Will he actually double-cross his own family for Dumas?

Friday, May 23, 2025

Victor gives Michael a dire warning. Lauren worries about her marriage. How will they navigate this? And lastly, Diane worries about Kyle’s decision-making. Is she worried that he might get trapped by Audra? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more details about the storylines, characters, and intertwining arcs.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Daphne Sees An Opening While Ridge Is Confused By Steffy’s Turnaround

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News