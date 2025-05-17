The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope finding out about Liam’s terminal illness and rushing to having an emotional reunion with him. On the other hand, Carter was left heartbroken on hearing Hope admit to wanting a future with Liam instead of getting back with him.

From moves at play and sad news to surprising flips and joyous reunions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 19, 2025

The first episode of the next week features Daphne seeing an opening to Carter’s heart. Now that Carter overheard Hope telling Liam she wants him, it doesn’t look like he’ll hold onto the thought of reuniting with her. This is where Daphne can change the situation in her favor by convincing Carter.

On the other hand, realizing how fleeting time is, Steffy and Hope make amends. But how long will this truce last, considering how long their rivalry has lasted? Will they be able to hold onto it due to Liam’s terminal illness?

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Up next, Hope reveals important news to Carter. Is she going to reveal that Liam is dying? Or will she tell him she will not reignite with him as she sees no future with him? How will Carter react? Meanwhile, Ridge is confused by Steffy’s sudden turnaround regarding Hope. Just a few days ago, she fired Hope from Forrester Creations, and now she’s defending her. This obviously raises suspicions, but Ridge doesn’t know that Liam has led to them calling a truce and letting go of their long-running feud.

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

When Liam receives disappointing news from Grace, what new turmoil will he discover about his health? It’s a beautiful reunion for one couple that was on the outs. Who could this pair be? Elsewhere, Will, Electra, and Zende attempt to convince Daphne of a new line. Will she accept the suggestion?

Thursday, May 22, 2025

When Brooke and Taylor get into it about the fashion show and Ridge, who will come out on top? Especially with Brooke refusing to accept that Ridge chose Taylor and rejected her. Katie gives Ridge solid advice about his love life. Is she going to be biased towards Brooke again despite her betrayals?

Friday, May 23, 2025

The final episode of the week features an unexpected event snapping Brooke out of her pity party while a couple rejoices at their reunion.

