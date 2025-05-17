The previous week on General Hospital saw Dante ripping into Gio and unnecessarily blaming him for Rocco’s alcohol poisoning, Portia being blackmailed by Drew, Sonny considering Sidwell’s offer, Josslyn sabotaging Emma and Willow being offered divorce and full custody demand papers.

From confrontations and celebrations to fun performances and truths that will change lives, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 19, 2025

The first episode of the week features Nina losing her cool. Is this about Drew and Willow? Up next, Carly confides in Josslyn. What will she share with her daughter? On the other hand, Lulu and Cody get new intel. Will they continue to snoop into Brook Lynn and Dante’s business together?

When Sasha has reason to panic, is this about her pregnancy? Elsewhere, Curtis confronts Drew. What will this chat of the former friends lead to?

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The who’s who of Port Charles arrives on the Nurses’ Ball red carpet. On the other hand, Lucy fields a crisis while Anna gets an idea. Meanwhile, Portia receives an offer of friendship. Who could this be from? When Alexis gets an unpleasant surprise, is this from Ava and Ric or from Kristina? Or is someone else adding onto her already full plate of worries and issues?

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Nurses’ Ball performances begin. When Kristina is stunned, has her secret been revealed? Lulu watches Lois’s every move. Is she waiting for her to falter to confirm that Gio is the son she gave up for adoption? Anna executes her plan while Josslyn has some choice words for Willow. Is this related to Michael and her recent decisions about their kids due to Drew?

Thursday, May 22, 2025

The penultimate episode features the Nurses Ball continuing and secrets exploding. Is the truth about Gio going to come out now? Drew is confident. What new scheme does he have up his sleeve? Ned and Olivia issue a warning, but to whom? Curtis makes a decision while Carly meets Vaughn.

Friday, May 23, 2025

The final episode of next week sees performances of Ball conclude while also leaving lives forever altered. Jason gets a mysterious phone call. But who could it be from? Mac is relieved while Trina is worried. Is this about Kai? And lastly, Carly receives an offer. But from whom? Is it Brennan?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Nick Revisits Familiar Territory While Sally Worries About Billy’s Revenge

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News