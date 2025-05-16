The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack and Diane worrying about Kyle repeating past mistakes. On the other hand, Holden called Audra’s bluff regarding her behavior with Kyle and clarified that he could sense they had an intimate past that she was just trying to hide.

And lastly, Claire worked to impress Nikki. With the birthday party coming up, things are about to get messy. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 16, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 16, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Nick revisiting familiar territory. Sharon and Phyllis are both his ex-wives, and they were kidnapped and held captive together not too long ago. He was even there for Sharon through the Jordan and Ian trauma. Nick is trying to be there for Phyllis, too.

Sharon and Phyllis have never gotten along because of Nick, but the kidnapping surely helped them bridge their differences. When he juggles between them, it’s like he has gone back in time and is feeling a moment of deja vu. Will he get back with either of them now?

Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Sally worries about Billy’s need for revenge. Their romance has been going steady and is quite healthy, much to everyone’s surprise. Billy is known to be his own enemy with the decisions he makes from time to time, sometimes in anger and sometimes in sheer revenge.

This time, as well, he has a rivalry going on with Adam and Victor, and he does have plans for both of them. Then there’s Aristotle Dumas, about whom Billy told Sally. He gave her clarity and shared his plans regarding the mysterious figure. Will Sally be able to calm Billy down and steer him?

Because if he goes down his classic path of revenge, it might not end well for him. Being with Sally has helped him calm down a lot more than usual, so is this a good sign? Or will Billy’s stubbornness win over her good intentions? And lastly, Amanda Sinclair makes her return to Genoa City.

She is back in town on business, and the Winter family is soon set to find out that she is representing Aristotle Dumas, the mysterious client who has recently been the subject of everyone’s conversations. Will she give Devon, Lily, Abby, and Nate some information, or will they have to figure things out on their own? Keep watching The Young and the Restless to know!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Will Hope Accept Liam’s Attempts To Fix Her Relationship With Carter?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News