The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam unable to bear the pain of losing Hope and his daughters. On the other hand, Carter informed Brooke that he would not give up on Hope. It’s not like it’s in his hands, considering Hope is not really interested in getting back with him.

The drama is set to escalate with Liam’s inoperable brain tumor and Luna’s desperate attempts to bond with her father Finn while seducing Will. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 15, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Finn and Taylor reassuring Steffy that she did the right thing. Even though Liam was adamant about not revealing the truth about his health to anybody else, Steffy thought Hope deserved to know and shared it with her. She feels guilty about not listening to Liam.

Steffy still believes Hope had the right to know, but she feels sad that she ignored what Liam wanted. She did what had to be done, but that doesn’t mean it was easy for her. Her mother, Taylor, and husband, Finn, are by her side, telling her that she did the right thing by sharing the truth with Hope.

On the other hand, Hope clings to Liam, desperate to save his life. Right after Steffy tells her the truth, Hope goes over to Liam, and they have an emotional reunion. He finds out that she knows about his terminal illness, but it doesn’t stop them from getting nostalgic about their past and long history.

Hope promised to support him through this turmoil and wished to find a cure for this. He promised to always be there with her, whether he dies or stays alive. Meanwhile, Carter overhears their conversation. He cannot believe Hope has no intentions of returning to him and is focused on Liam.

Lastly, Daphne does her best to sway Carter to her and away from Hope. While this is a moment of heartbreak for Carter, this is exactly the chance Daphne was waiting for. She is desperate for Carter to give her a chance. When she tries to sway him towards her, will she succeed?

Daphne has been adamant about the potential that she and Carter have. The only obstacle is Carter’s refusal to move on from Hope. Will she finally get him over Hope and towards her instead? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more.

