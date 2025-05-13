The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bill and Liam face the past and each other in a raw, emotional reckoning that truly changed everything, especially with his looming death and no miracle cure in sight. The drama will only escalate as his clock ticks by and Steffy, Hope, and Finn continue to grapple with the reality of how little time he has left. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 13, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Liam and Hope remembering their shared past, reminding him of Hope’s fierce conviction and her will to fight for what’s ahead. He has been grappling with the reality of his dwindling health, and it has been hard, not just for him but also for Steffy, who cannot accept this reality.

She cannot accept a world where Liam is not alive. Not only do they share a long history, but he is also the father of her daughter. And now that Hope is aware of the truth, she cannot deal with this either. They were once married, and Liam is the father of her daughter, too. She is not willing to accept this.

Carter is adamant about getting back with Hope, but she is more than busy realising how heartbreaking this is. She cannot see a future without Liam, and Carter is not someone she wants to take back, especially since she dumped him without a blink after using him to take Forrester Creations.

When Liam and Hope relive their past, will this give him the determination to pull through? On the other hand, Luna makes a surprise visit to Finn and Steffy. She is stubborn and will not accept not having a relationship with her father, despite knowing who he is after all these years of relentless waiting.

She goes over to Steffy and Finn’s house to convince them to give her a chance to have a father-daughter bond. Steffy has been going through it lately with the reality of Liam’s situation. And then she comes home to find Luna there. How will she react to seeing her unwanted presence there?

Steffy previously made Finn promise that he wouldn’t have anything to do with her. Even Li warned Fiunn to stay away from her. When Stuffy confronts her about coming into their safe space, how will she respond? Will she plead and beg? Will she use the emotional card? Will he apologize for the past?

