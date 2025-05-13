The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Philip taking matters into his own hands. On the other hand, Kristen and Brady exchanged barbs. Roman and Kate came clean to each other while Johnny apologized to Chanel for the adoption and his behavior in the past few days due to EJ.

And lastly, Holly encouraged Doug as he tries to get his life back together. For avid watchers of the soap opera, there’s plenty more where that came from. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 13, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune into Peacock to stream the daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 13, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Paulina putting Johnny on notice. His behavior off late has hurt Chanel but things are starting to sort out between them. Meanwhile, Paulina is worried that Johnny might have been the one to have shot his father EJ. How exactly will he respond to her questions?

Up next, Roman confides in Kate. The mystery about who shot EJ has been buzzing around Salem and Roman is worried that Johnny could be the one who potentially did it. He shares with Kate how during the night of the shooting he found his gun and Johnny both missing from the Pub.

On the other hand, Philip moves forward with his plan. As EJ and Xander get ready to battle it out to buy the hospital, Philip might cause Xander to be on the losing side. Is this going to ruin any chances of a reconciliation between the brothers? What plan does he have up his sleeve this time?

Meanwhile, Cat sees EJ in a new light. Recently, at the hospital fundraiser, EJ bought a date with Cat and gave it to Chad, much to his surprise. What has happened for Cat to see EJ in a new light. Has she discovered some plans he has up his sleeve? Or maybe one of his uncountable past crimes?

Lastly, Sarah presses Xander about his interest in the hospital. Now that she knows he plans to buy the Salem University Hospital, she wants to know what his motive is behind it. When she tries to ask for more info, will he give it to his wife? Or keep his cards up his sleeve for a little longer?

Especially with Philip finding out about Xander’s intentions and having a plan of his own. Will he join hands with EJ to ensure Xander does not buy the hospital? Or will he do something even more sinister? Stay tuned.

