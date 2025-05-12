The previous week on Days of our Lives saw some major drama with big alliances being formed, plans to buy the hospital, romances growing even stronger and situations turning around. There’s lots of drama on the menu with both EJ as well as Xander wanting to buy Salem University Hospital.

Then there’s Shawn who is desperate to save his father Bo. He is ready to steal the miracle drug that might save him. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 12, 2025,episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama based in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 12, 2025

The first episode of the week features Philip taking matters into his own hands. Now that Xander knows the truth about the forged letter, the bond forming between the two brothers has splintered. Their animosity has once again revived and Xander is now working with Alex to buy the hospital.

He wants the drug from Dr. Russell has kept locked up. When Philip takes matters into his own hands, has he found out about Xander’s plan? Is he going to make sure that he does not succeed? Or will he help him as a way of apology for the false letter? Up next, Kristen and Brady exchange barbs.

What could be the reason behind their tension? Will they be able to solve it? Elsewhere, Roman and Kate come clean to each other. When the two talk about the night EJ got shot, will they figure out some clues? Both of them had the motive to shoot him, but did they? Or is it someone else?

Especially since Johnny took Roman’s gun and there have been flashbacks of him taking a shot. Are those hallucinations or was it the reality? Talking about Johnny, when he apologizes to Chanel, will she accept it? Especially after his last-minute actions hurt her more than words could ever reveal?

He backed out of the adoption, shattering their long-time dreams of being parents. And now he accepted that he wanted his father EJ to have died after he was shot. Chanel is shocked by the dark thoughts running through his mind. Will she accept his apology or reprimand him for his behavior?

Lastly, Holly encourages Doug. He had been ignoring her for a while but recently, he made things work for himself. Doug found a job and a place to live after Julie kicked him out after Tate snitched about him being the thief of the necklace. Is there more trouble on the horizon for him? Stay tuned.

