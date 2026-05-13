Ranveer Singh is celebrating big time with Dhurandhar 2, but what if we tell you that despite hitting a profit of almost 950+ crore, the spy thriller sequel is not the most profitable sequel of 2026! In fact, it has settled for the third spot with the first two spots claimed by two South Indian franchises!

Currently, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s franchise is enjoying a historic run, but it has to settle for the bronze medal in the profitability race. Mounted on a budget of 225 crore, the spy thriller sequel churned out a profit of 955.2 crore against a net collection of 1180.5 crore in India. This has registered a 424.5% return on investment.

Most Profitable Sequels Of 2026

The most profitable sequel of 2026 is Vaazha 2 with a profit of 1193.1%. The Malayalam sequel is mounted on a budget of 10 crore, and it has earned 129.31 crore at the box office. Pushing Dhurandhar 2 at number 3 is Love Mocktail 3, which registered a profit of 644%. The Kannada rom-com is mounted on a budget of 2 crore, earning 12.88 crore in its lifetime!

While Ranveer Singh wins the absolute Profit war with a staggering 955 crore, Vaazha 2 takes the crown for the most profitable film in terms of ROI. Both films, however, represent the two healthy sides of the Indian film industry: the power of the superstar-led spectacle and the unmatched efficiency of a content-driven underdog.

Rated 8.2 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Vaazha 2 says, “Four friends labeled as losers and troublemakers embark on an emotional journey of self-discovery as they face mounting social pressure. They learn to embrace their responsibilities and find success on their own terms.”

Directed by Darling Krishna, the official synopsis of Love Mocktail 3 says, “Aadi’s journey into fatherhood begins with adoption, as he and young Nidhi forge an unbreakable connection through daily joys and obstacles that transform his life and reveal what truly matters.”

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office: Makes History For A Malayalam Film By Crossing 7.5 Crore Gross In Pre-Sales!

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