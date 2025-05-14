The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Liam thinking about his shared past with Hope and being reminded again of Hope’s fierce conviction and her will to fight for what’s ahead. On the other hand, despite warnings, Luna made a surprise and unwanted visit to Finn and Steffy.

The drama is bubbling and boiling with fractures in relationships as well as promises being made to ensure the same. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 14, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Liam not being able to bear the pain of losing Hope and his daughters. The last couple of days have been tough for Liam as he struggled to accept the reality of his health and that he might not live for much longer. It has been a tough pill to swallow for him.

Regardless, he is trying to grapple with it with determination and strength. He is scared of losing his daughters and Hope. Especially after she came over to talk to him and found out the truth. He found out that Hope knows about his inoperable brain tumor, and it hasn’t been easy.

She wants to be there for him as they navigate their heartbreaking phase together. He never wanted her to find out and say goodbye in such a way, but the reality is sad. How will he manage to keep going when every day feels like a lot? Will there be a miracle that can save him, or is it too late?

On the other hand, Carter informs Brooke that he will not give up on Hope. He has been desperate to get back with her and has been texting her to give him another chance. He has lost his self-respect, and he wants her despite knowing that she dumped him after he gave back Forrester Creations.

Hope hasn’t been as affected by his actions. Though she told him she felt betrayed by him, she has been too busy thinking about Liam and not Carter. Especially now that she found out about his terminal illness, there is no way she is leaving Liam alone, and so much as thinking about Carter.

When Carter tells Brooke that he is not giving up on Hope, what will this lead to? Is he going to go over and convince her? He is in for a surprise since he will find an emotional Hope busy holding onto Liam for dear life. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Voice Season 27: Who Are The Finalists Of Popular Singing Reality Series? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News