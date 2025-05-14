The Voice is inching close to its finale, and the singing reality show has now found its semi-finalists. During the latest episode, the popular series saw all 12 of the semi-finalists taking the stage and impressing with their diverse performances. The goal was to ensure America voted for them to stay.

Adam Levine, Michael Buble, Kelsea Ballerini, and John Legend are the coaches and judges of season 27. Meanwhile, Carson Daly is the host of the NBC show. The Voice airs on the network on Monday at 8 pm and on Tuesdays at 9 pm. Here’s which contestants made it to the awaited finale.

The Voice Season 27: Which Semi-Finalists Were Eliminated?

The semi-finalists eliminated from the series after all the votes by America came in include Olivia Kuper Harris from Texas and Team John. Then there is Alanna Lynise from Ohio and Team Kelsea. Up next, Kolby Cordell from California and Team Adam. Iris Herrera from Michigan and Team Kelsea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

They were joined in the evictions by Bryson Battle from North Carolina and Team John. Conor James from Massachusetts and Team Adam. Last but not the least, Kaiya Hamilton from Georgia and Team Michael didn’t make it to the next round as a finalist. Onto the finalists who are close to winning it.

The Voice Season 27: Who Are The Finalists Of NBC Series?

Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Washington and Team Adam. Jadyn Cree from Nebraska and Team Michael. Adam David from Florida and Team Michael. Renzo from Philadelphia and Team John. Jaelen Johnston from Kansas and Team Kelsea. Two contestants from Michael’s team are in the finale.

The Voice Season 27 Finale: What We Know

Meanwhile, the finale of The Voice season 27 will feature performances from Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and Kelly Clarkson. Then there’s Bryce Leatherwood, the winner of season 22, who will return to the stage to perform some of his music. It remains unclear who could win the season.

Kelsea told Parade, “Sometimes there’s an artist that just has such a slam dunk of a performance on that stage that it’s undeniable, even if that’s not what you thought going into it, and then sometimes you really buy into the growth that you’ve seen of the artist, and you believe that they can continue to show up well.” She wants to represent good music as a judge-coach.

“I want to represent artists that are storytellers,” she added and continued, “My goal as a coach was never to only support country artists, it was just to support great artists.” Meanwhile, the judges and coaches for season 28 have been announced. Michael Bublé will return with Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire when the show returns in fall 2025 on NBC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix Has A Hidden Gem With A Perfect 100% Score On Rotten Tomatoes – This Icelandic Thriller Will Haunt You!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News