Kelly Clarkson’s return to her own talk show on Tuesday had fans buzzing, not just because she was back but because she remained tight-lipped about why she had been off the air intermittently since March 3.

Instead of diving into explanations, the powerhouse singer-turned-host started the show with an energetic “Kellyoke” segment before welcoming her guests, Severance star Adam Scott and viral sensation Marc Rebillet.

Possible Reason for Kelly Clarkson’s Absence

While Clarkson didn’t acknowledge her absence, whispers had already been circulating. According to TMZ, the time away stemmed from a “personal matter,” but it was also clarified that the American Idol alum was “fine,” and it did not “directly involve” her.

The 42-year-old’s departure had been abrupt, with no warning to viewers. Marvel actor Simu Liu found himself in an unexpected role, as he had to fill in for Kelly Clarkson on mere minutes’ notice on March 3. “Kelly isn’t able to make it today,” the Marvel actor said. “We’re sending her our very best. I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived to promote my new movie, ‘Last Breath.’” Liu joked that he was “not one to back down from a challenge.”

A Brief Return, Then Another Disappearance

Clarkson briefly returned on March 4, only to disappear by the week’s end. A rotating lineup of stars, including Molly Sims, Willie Geist, Brooke Shields, Kal Penn, and Wanda Sykes, stepped up to fill the void in her absence. However, this wasn’t the first time the Grammy-winning artist had taken extended breaks from her show, which has been a fixture on daytime television since its 2019 debut.

In 2022, she retreated to the mountains for an entire summer with her children, 10-year-old River and 8-year-old Remington, to prioritize family time. Clarkson also previously opened up about needing to “shut down for a minute” to recenter herself and focus on what truly matters after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock in 2021.

Now, back on screen, Kelly Clarkson is once again in the spotlight, though what took her away remains a mystery, at least for now!

