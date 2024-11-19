Simu Liu confirmed it—Shang-Chi 2 is still alive and kicking (or maybe flying through the air with a flawless kung-fu move). While Marvel Studios has yet to announce a release date, Liu alluded in an interview that this sequel is happening. “It’s happening,” he teased. Sometimes, even Marvel heroes have to play coy.

When Can We Expect Shang-Chi 2?

Based on the current schedule, 2026 or 2027 seems probable. If filming starts in 2025, the February 13, 2026 slot could work. But if cameras don’t roll until later, the sequel might hit theaters on November 6, 2026. Worst-case scenario? It will become a Phase 7 opener in 2027.

Simu Liu’s update aligns with behind-the-scenes shakeups. Director Destin Daniel Cretton stepped away from helming The Kang Dynasty, so his focus might shift to Shang-Chi 2.

Who’s Returning to the Fight?

Simu Liu is leading the charge, but who else will join him? Awkwafina’s Katy seems like a sure bet (their chemistry is too good to miss), and Meng’er Zhang’s Xialing will probably wield the Ten Rings again. However, don’t expect Tony Leung’s Wenwu to return—unless Marvel sprinkles in some flashbacks.

The first Shang-Chi hinted at the tension between siblings, especially with Xialing seemingly turning her father’s infamous organization into her empire. That twist practically writes itself into the sequel’s plot, giving us a showdown dripping with family drama and legendary combat.

What’s the Story?

With the Ten Rings retaking center stage, Shang-Chi 2 might explore Xialing’s new rule and her not-so-squeaky-clean ambitions. Shang-Chi will have opinions, especially since those powerful artifacts carry much baggage.

Simu Liu hinted that Shang-Chi’s next adventures might see him teaming up with other Marvel heavyweights. “Who knows, they might see something sooner than you think,” he said. Could we see Katy hanging out with the Avengers? She’d bring some hilarious chaos, for sure.

Stay tuned, Marvel fans. Shang-Chi’s return is going to be worth every second.

