The music biopic genre is getting a new groove with Better Man, the bold and quirky take on the life of British pop legend Robbie Williams. This 2024 movie isn’t your typical rise-and-fall rockstar tale—it’s got Williams portrayed as a monkey through motion-capture technology. Yep, you read that right! Robbie himself is lending his voice to this unique depiction, promising a cinematic experience as unpredictable as his career.

When Can You Watch Better Man?

Mark your calendars! Better Man hits select US theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024, before a nationwide release on January 17, 2025. Fans in the UK can catch it the day after Christmas, on December 26. This late-December drop isn’t just festive timing—it strategically positions the movie for a shot at year-end awards, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love an underdog Oscar story?

Better Man: A Star-Studded (and Monkey-Led) Cast

Robbie Williams is swinging into the spotlight in a way you’ve never seen—voicing himself as a CGI monkey. Motion-capture legend Jonno Davies is bringing this wild version of Robbie to life, and it’s a bold move that fits with his style. In his behind-the-scenes feature, he discusses why he went for it.

And he’s not flying solo. Joining him are Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Damon Herriman (The Bikeriders), Raechelle Banno (Home and Away), Alison Steadman (Here We Go), and more. With this crew, Better Man is shaping up to be as offbeat and electric as Robbie’s career.

Better Man Plot

Directed by the visionary Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), Better Man dives into Robbie Williams’ wild ride from Take That to solo superstardom. But it’s not just about the fame and the hits—it’s the real deal, exploring the highs, the lows, and the personal battles that come with being at the top. Told straight from Robbie’s point of view, the film serves up his signature wit, charm, and unbreakable spirit.

As the official tagline says: “Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams.” And with Gracey behind the wheel, expect a visual and emotional rollercoaster that’s anything but ordinary.

Better Man Review

The movie is already making waves. After premiering at Telluride and hitting TIFF, Better Man is scoring serious love from critics. With an 86% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the buzz is about the unique storytelling and Michael Gracey’s spot-on direction. This film’s got that edge.

The Director’s Musical Mojo

Gracey’s is a pro when it comes to music. After making iconic videos for P!nk, Natasha Bedingfield, and Sugababes, he made his film debut with The Greatest Showman. He followed it up with P!nk’s documentary, All I Know So Far. With that kind of musical pedigree, the bar for Better Man is set pretty damn high.

From a boyband heartthrob to a motion-capture monkey, Robbie Williams’ journey is as wild as it gets. Better Man is about to show it all—monkey magic and all.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Why Brad Pitt Had To Apologize To Jennifer Aniston—The Full Story Behind His Apology

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News