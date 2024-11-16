Okay, get this—Leonardo DiCaprio, yes the Leo, always had his eye on playing none other than Stan Lee, the man who pretty much created the Marvel Universe. Crazy, right? At 94, Stan Lee spilled the tea at HASCON, revealing that he talked about doing a movie about his life with Leo. Oh, and did I mention DiCaprio is his neighbor? That’s right, two legends living next door to each other. It must be nice.

Stan remembered chatting with Leo a few months ago, where Leo was all like, “Man, it’d be fun to do your story on the big screen.” Stan, being his usual witty self, shot back, “Well, I’ll audition you. Gotta make sure you can pull it off.” Classic Stan, keeping things real. Guess Leo had to prove he could do more than just the Titanic face, huh?

But here’s the kicker—Leonardo DiCaprio’s not just throwing words around. He’s a huge Marvel fan. His house? Walls covered in Marvel posters. So it’s not some random conversation—Leo’s legit into the Marvel world. And if anyone’s got the range to play Stan Lee, it’s probably Leo, who has been killing it in real-life roles like The Aviator’s Howard Hughes and Catch Me If You Can’s Frank Abagnale.

It gets even juicier. Last year, Fox grabbed the rights to Stan Lee’s life story and is planning a 1970s-set action-adventure flick about his rise to the top. DiCaprio’s name has recently been floating around for some major origin stories, like his upcoming role as Leonardo da Vinci. So, who knows? Maybe Stan Lee’s next in line.

But let’s be honest—if Leo steps into those Stan Lee shoes, that movie is going to be straight-up legendary. Stan’s got the charisma, the vision, the whole package—and Leo’s the guy who can bring all that fire to life. But for now, we’ll just have to chill and see if this Marvel dream team happens. If it does? Total game-changer.

In the meantime, we’ll keep our fingers crossed and our Marvel posters up, hoping one day to see DiCaprio rock that Stan Lee look.

