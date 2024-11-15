When it comes to dedication, Tom Cruise sets the bar high. He’s jumped out of planes, hung off skyscrapers, and pulled off wild stunts for Mission Impossible. But back in 2004, during the making of Collateral, Cruise’s commitment took a quirky and unexpected turn: he trained to play a hitman by “assassinating” his coworkers—with Post-It notes.

The fun behind-the-scenes anecdote was revealed during a special Collateral screening hosted by Ava DuVernay’s Array 360 theater in Los Angeles. In a pre-show Q&A, director Michael Mann talked about Cruise’s unusual method of getting into character as Vincent, the silver-haired, ice-cold hitman. According to Mann, he gave Cruise mock “hits” on his own office staff, sending him on undercover “missions.” Cruise, ever the method actor, accepted the challenge and tracked his “targets” for days, studying their routines and, when the moment was just right, striking with a stealthy tap and a Post-It that read, “You’re dead.”

Cruise’s approach to embodying Vincent was no ordinary rehearsal. Imagine this: Tom Cruise, one of the world’s most recognizable stars, blends into the background to follow unsuspecting coworkers. It’s not exactly an easy task, right? After all, it’s hard for a three-time Oscar-nominated actor to keep a low profile—especially when fans quickly spot him and ask for selfies. But Cruise took his covert “missions” seriously, proving his commitment by turning the mock hits into an exercise in restraint, patience, and timing. This training was the perfect groundwork for his Collateral character, who operates in the shadows and has a sharp, calculated edge.

And it paid off. Cruise’s performance as Vincent is unforgettable; he moves through the film with chilling intensity, his eyes constantly scanning the environment with the unshakable focus of a trained killer. Playing the villain was a rare move for Cruise, who is best known for playing the hero. In Collateral, though, he brought a deadly energy to terrifyingly convincing Vincent. Jamie Foxx’s character, Max, the mild-mannered cab driver, spends the entire film one wrong move away from becoming Vincent’s next target. Their dynamic—Max’s terror and Vincent’s cold control—makes Collateral one of Cruise’s most memorable films, with each scene building that unsettling tension.

Tom Cruise’s hitman training with Post-Its might sound like a gimmick, but it speaks volumes about his dedication to his craft. He’s known for going the extra mile (or 20) for authenticity, and Collateral was no exception. Whether it’s leaping from helicopters or shadowing office workers, Cruise’s intensity gives him an edge few actors can match. And if you ever catch Collateral again, remember that the chilling precision Cruise brings to Vincent started with a Post-It note and a mock “assassination” mission.

