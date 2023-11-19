Tom Cruise is the epitome of action movies in Hollywood, and no one does it in style like him. He has given the world one of the most popular action franchises with his Mission Impossible movies. But besides the MI film series, Cruise has several other movies one would enjoy if they liked high-octane actioners. Today, we have brought you a list of a few films of Tom which is not from the Mission Impossible franchise and you would love to watch.

The actor started his film career in the 80s and made his first appearance in the film Endless Love in 1981. He then did many other movies, but Cruise got his breakthrough role in 1986 with Top Gun. This film marked his presence as a superstar in the industry, and that was it for Tom; he didn’t have to look back again. Over the years, he has entertained us with his out-of-the-mind stunts, whether jumping from Burj Khalifa or a cliff. Fans always enjoy them on the big screen.

Tom Cruise’s first Mission: Impossible film came out in 1996, and the world, for the first time, saw him as Ethan Hunt and fell in love with him instantly. Even after over two decades, He still presents his fans with the MI movies. His latest addition to the franchise Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 came out earlier this year, and it received a cold reception at the box office because of the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible film series has its own fan base, and if you are one of them, check out this list of films we think you will enjoy as much.

Here is a list of 10 films of Tom Cruise that you will enjoy if you like the Mission: Impossible series!

1. Top Gun: Maverick

The sequel to the 1986 Top Gun returned after three decades in 2022. Top Gun: Maverick, where the central character, Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, fights his inner turmoil while leading the graduates on a mission. It featured Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell alongside Tom Cruise.

2. Edge of Tomorrow

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt starrer Edge of Tomorrow came out in 2014 with an alien race waging war against Earth as they struggle to win against them. On the other hand, Tom’s Major William Cage gets caught in a time loop and teams up with a warrior to save it.

3. The Last Samurai

This 2003 film starring Tom Cruise in the lead might not be one of his successful movies at the box office. The story follows Cruise’s character, US Army Captain Nathan Algren, being taken by the leader of the Samurai Katsumoto. The Japanese government shuns the Samurais. It takes place in Japan with Tom’s Algren joining the Samurai and fighting for their cause. The movie features Tom, Ken Watanabe, Hiroyuki Sanada, Koyuki, and others.

4. Collateral

Collateral, starring Tom Cruise, was released in 2004, and Jamie Foxx was starring alongside him. It is an action thriller with a twist, and Cruise plays a villain in it. The neo-noir film follows the story of a cab driver who becomes the hostage of a contract killer and takes him around in LA. It also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jason Statham in crucial roles.

5. War of the Worlds

Directed by Steven Speilberg with Tom Cruise in the lead, this sci-fi action film came out in 2005. It is based on the classic story of HG Wells’ The War of the Worlds. The film is a story of an ordinary man fighting against alien invaders on Earth to protect his kids. The film had Dakota Fanning, Justin Chatwin, Tim Robbins, and others.

6. Oblivion

Another sci-fi action adventure film involving the post-apocalyptic backdrop. Tom’s Jack Harper rescues a woman about whom he has recurring dreams. Harper questions his identity after that, and it also triggers a chain of events as he tries to save humanity. The film is set in the year 2077. It has Morgan Freeman, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Olga Kurylenko in the pivotal roles. It was released in 2013.

7. Jack Reacher (1&2)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the action thriller with Tom Cruise in the lead was released in 2012. It is based on the novel One Shot by Lee Child. The film revolves around a homicide investigator involved in a case with a trained military sniper who shot five people. The cast of the film includes Tom, Rosamund Pike, and others.

The action thriller had a sequel, which was equally entertaining, and it came out in 2016.

8. Knight and Day

This 2010 movie with Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in the lead has a lot of action and a sweet romance in the middle of the chaos. It revolves around Tom’s Roy Miller and Diaz’s June Havens. Miller is on a covert mission, and while on it, he and June cross paths and get involved, resulting in some adrenaline-rushing actions at some picturesque locations. It also has Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, and Viola Davis.

9. Minority Report

It was released in 2002 about Tom’s character, John, who works with the PreCrime police. They stop crimes before they take place with the help of PreCogs, who can foresee crimes. The film has Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Max von Sydow, and Kathryn Morris.

10. Top Gun

The 1986 classic Top Gun has to be included in the list. This film is about Tom Cruise, an A-list pilot maverick who is given another chance after losing his friend and tries his best to prove himself. He has an internal fight and falls in love with an instructor. The movie features Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, and Tom Skerritt.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One came out in July this year, and Part Two is expected to be released in 2025.

