Steven Spielberg is undoubtedly one of the legendary directors in Hollywood, and many aspire to meet him and be like him, but Shia LeBeouf might have a different opinion of that. Shia and Steven collaborated for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but the actor once went on to say that he doesn’t like the movies he made with the legendary director except for the ‘Transformers’ one.

For the unversed, Spielberg was the Transformers’ executive producer and is loved by a lot of film enthusiasts. Shia has been shy of placing his opinions on the table, and he did the same after meeting the legend himself. Keep scrolling to find out what he had to say about Speilberg!

Shia LeBeouf once, in an interview with Variety, shared how disillusioned he got after meeting with Steven Spielberg. The ‘Transformers‘ star said, “You get there, and you realize you’re not meeting the Spielberg you dream of. You’re meeting a different Spielberg, who is in a different stage in his career. He’s less a director than he is a f***ing company.”

Shia Le Beouf then went on to describe what it was like working with Steven Spielberg and revealed that he said, “Spielberg’s sets are very different. Everything has been so meticulously planned. You got to get this line out in 37 seconds. You do that for five years; you start to feel like not knowing what you’re doing for a living.”

He also spoke about the film he liked doing with the Jaws director and said, “I don’t like the movies that I made with Spielberg. The only movie that I liked that we made together was ‘Transformers’ one.”

Shia LeBeuf’s experience only proves the phrase ‘Never meet your Heroes’ right! But there’s no denying the fact that Steven Spielberg is a remarkable director, and people die to work with him! What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments!

