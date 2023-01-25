Reliance Entertainment’s film ‘The Fabelmans’, directed by Steven Speilberg, is one of the most nominated films in the 95th Academy Awards.

The film is contending in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score.

In the Best Picture category, ‘The Fabelmans’ is contending alongside ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, ‘Tar’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Women Talking’.

Speilberg is in competition with Martin McDonagh, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Todd Field, and Ruben Ostlund in the Best Director category.

In Best Supporting Actor, Judd Hirsch from ‘The Fabelmans’ will be seen in competition with Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, and Ke Huy Quan.

Michelle Williams has been named alongside Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, and Michelle Yeoh.

‘The Fabelmans’ is a 2022 American coming-of-age drama film. It is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Spielberg’s adolescence and first years as a filmmaker told through an original story of the fictional Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker who explores how the power of films can help him see the truth about his dysfunctional family and those around him.

