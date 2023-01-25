Pamela Anderson aka 90s and early 2000s queen. She was undeniably one of the most discussed celebrities back then. The actress was absolutely everywhere during that time and never missed a chance to make headlines. Be it how she battled in p*rn industry to when her s*x tape was released, the actress constantly remained under the radar of the media.

Pamela is gearing up for the release of her documentary Pamela, A Story. It is scheduled to release on January 31st on Netflix. As per reports, many revelations will be made by Anderson in the documentary, but there is one about Sylvester Stallone that has been leaked, and it is taking the internet by storm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to actor Pamela Anderson, Sylvester Stallone offered her a luxury car and home to be his number 1 girl. In her documentary, the actress spoke about the incident when Stallone offered her to be his no 1 girl, but she refused. She said, “He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘No 1 girl’. And I was like, ‘Does that mean there is no 2? Uh -uh. He goes. ‘That’s the best offer you are gonna get, honey. You are in Hollywood. I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that.” After her explosive revelations, Stallone’s representatives spoke to The New York Times and denied all the allegations. For the unversed, the actor has already been in serious marital issues with his wife, and Pamela’s allegations can make things worst between the duo.

Actress Pamela Anderson was married to Tommy Lee and she had also tied the knot with Rick Salomon. But none of her marriages worked. Anderson had a long history of dating as well but she never dated anyone as famous as Sylvester Stallone.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Bewitched Us In A Black Latex Mermaid Dress Flaunting Her Sassy Cleav*ge With Bold Red Lips & Served Doja Cat’s “I’m A B*tch, I’m A Boss” Vibe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News