One of the most controversial movies for many reasons is Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2. The movie that has been in production hell for ages has faced numerous storms in the past couple of years, enough to create a negative visual for any project. Be it the conversation around the failed test screenings, the three rounds of reshoots, and the wave of trolling and criticism that came in with Amber Heard and her personal life. While it was said that the makers are holding on to the Christmas release, the latest update talks about the trailer release.

If you are unaware, Aquaman 2 stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in the lead and is directed by James Wan. The movie is a direct sequel to the DC movie that went on to become the highest earning standalone flick in the history of the studio. It garnered a collection of over $1 Billion and made history. Which means the sequel has big shoes to fill.

The latest update talks about the trailer release window of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. If the reports are now to go by, contrary to the popular theory, the trailer of the sequel will not be attached to Blue Beetle, but will release way later than we all had thought. The rumored trailer release date has now raised concerns around the film release date too. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the latest Comic Book Movie report, the trailer of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, will hit the shores in October and not with Blue Beetle. The report says that we might get to witness it at the New York Comic-Con first. This means that the trailer will release just two months before the release of the movie. Considering what has happened to The Flash, this looks like a very risky decision. Now, the fans are getting impatient and want to see Jason Momoa’s Aquaman soon.

However, the delay in the trailer release can also mean the release date of Aquaman 2 might get postponed. The movie has gone through multiple reshoots after the test screenings, which had left the anonymous viewers unimpressed. Recent reports has suggested that they were going to retain their Christmas release. Only time will tell. The Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starrer are slated for December 20, 2023, release as of now.

