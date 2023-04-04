While the DCEU is nearing its end, a new DC seems to be paving its way. The trailer of the first Blue Beetle was released online where we saw Xolo Maridueña taking over the screen in the lead role. While the trailer of the film looks stunning and promising, it seems the Internet was not really happy with it due to its uncanny resemblance with Iron Man.

The new movie follows Jaime Reyes played by Maridueña who one day discovers a powerful alien scarab that turns him into a hero. Read on for more.

The film was earlier pitched for HBO Max release, however, it was later decided to give the film a theatrical release. The love interest of Jaime Reyes is played by Bruna Marquezine and she plays a crucial role in the movie. The trailer of Blue Beetle, however, soon got on the wrong side of the Internet as many compared it to Iron Man which starred Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role. Blue Beetle also introduces Susan Sarandon as the villain, Victoria Kord. The film has been helmed by Angel Manuel Soto and is based on the screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. For the unversed, Blue Beetle will be the first to hit theatres after The Flash.

Social media users were quick to troll the trailer of Blue Beetle. One user stated, “Iron man would be a white blue beetle then is what I’m saying.” Another said, “Blue Beetle brings Iron Man vibes into DC universe movies, so the main cast is who played Miguel in Cobra Kai.” The next one quipped, “Blue Beetle just Mexican Iron Man if we keeping it a stack.”

The next one posted, “Ngl i got Blue Beetle fever. This movie looks like a combo of Iron Man and Spider-Man with an incredible supporting cast and I just cannot wait for it to come out.” Whereas, an individual shared, “It looks fun… clearly trying to capture that Iron Man 1 vibe, but whatever. I just never got into this new version of Blue Beetle. Ted Kord or bust IMO.”

Echoing similar sentiments, one user tweeted, “He looks like blue beetle. Iron man is red. He looks more like iron spider.” One added, “Blue Beetle looks like a concoction of Iron man, Iron Spider and Yellow jacket but in a CW show.”

Another DC fan said, “I really like Blue Beetle character, he feels very like Spiderman in tone, quippy high-schooler, his suit is very Iron Man like but is alien tech ment to wipe out the planet. But the Batman is a fascist line really killed my interest in the movie.”

Whereas, one added, “Iron Man + Venom + Power Rangers = Blue Beetle,” and the next one concluded, “Blue beetle is an OLD superhero. He’s functionally a kitbash of spiderman and iron man. Works via an alien robot bug that turns into power armor and does hand wavey space guns. Tends to behave like modern spiderman in function.”

What do you feel about Blue Beetle’s trailer? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

