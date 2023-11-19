Millie Bobby Brown the young and rising talent of Hollywood with an impeccable taste in clothes. A few days back, she stunned us by going topless for her latest photoshoot, and now, once again, she is dropping jaws. She is serving fashion goals with her cut-out dress for the perfect date night on New Year’s Eve. Keep scrolling as we dissect her look bit by bit.

MBB rose to popularity with her Netflix series Stranger Things, and while the fans are waiting with bated breath for the final season, the trailer of her new OTT film Damsel just dropped. The actress was not at all a damsel in distress in the trailer! She looked fierce and ready to take on the dangers of it.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown portrayed her fun and glam side in her recent photographs, which we brought for you today. The Enola Holmes star’s pics have been posted on X [formerly Twitter] by the handle Cinesthetic. According to the post, Brown was photographed by AB + DM for Glamour magazine. She was wearing a green-colored halter neck dress with cut-out detailing in the front, cutting in a V-shape till her waistline. She looked incredibly s*xy in the attire. The silk chiffon dress was from Versace, and Millie looked gorgeous.

The actress styled her look with some urban chic accessories. She sported large golden hoop earrings, stacked multiple bangles in one hand, and some statement rings. She also had her engagement ring on to go with the ensemble. Millie Bobby Brown opted for gold strappy heels to pair up with her green outfit. Green and gold is always a winning combination, and it was the same in the case of the Stranger Things star, too.

She was given a contoured face with lots of blush and silver eyeshadow on the eyelids for makeup. Millie Bobby Brown completed her makeup with a creamy brown lip shade. Her brunette hair was ironed straight and kept open as she playfully posed with them in one of the photographs. Her attire looked perfect for a Christmas party, as the green color aligns with the festive theme.

Check out the photos here:

Millie Bobby Brown photographed by AB + DM, 2023. pic.twitter.com/tNxJDKUrY3 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 18, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most influential Gen-Z stars who is thriving in her personal and professional life. She got engaged to Jake Bongiovi and has a few films in the pipeline, including her Enola Holmes 3.

As for Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel, it will be released on Netflix in 2023.

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Megan Fox Trades LBD For A Revealing Body-Hugging White Ensemble With A Plunging Neckline & Daring Thigh-High Slit As She Steals The Limelight At The GQ Men Of The Year Party!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News