Megan Fox has carved a unique niche in the style sphere, and time and again, she continues to redefine her fashionista status, proving she will forever be iconic. Recently, Fox made a head-turning appearance in a stunning white dress that currently has the entire internet drooling over her gorgeousness. Scroll ahead to check out her show-stopper look below!

A fashionista par excellence, an actress, and a model, Megan is also now a published writer. The Hollywood diva recently released her first book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which is a poetry collection that explores themes of sexism, misogyny, and trauma, heavily inspired by the Jennifer’s Body star’s elaborate career.

In her book, Megan Fox also donned her heart on her sleeves as she poured her naked soul out in it to talk about suffering a miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly. In her two poems, she writes about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks: “Maybe if you hadn’t… maybe if I had…”. For the uninitiated, Fox and Kelly have been seeing each other for over two years after meeting on the sets of a film in 2021. The couple announced their engagement last year.

Circling back to Megan Fox‘s recent red carpet look at this year’s GQ Men of the Year party, the Transformers actress had all the eyes fixated on her as she channeled her s*xy persona in a stunning white dress. The off-shoulder body-hugging ensemble with a busty bodice featured a plunging V-neckline, a waist-cinching corset, and a skirt with an asymmetrical hem and thigh-high slit.

Fox teamed her look with a holographic silver handbag and glass pointed-toe heels as she brought her recently debuted red hair styled in beachy waves with a middle part to the red carpet. For the glam, Megan opted for bold brows, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined eyes, and overlined matte mauve lips. She also applied highlighter to her collarbones, giving her that glow-from-within look. Check out below:

Megan’s plus-one at the party was usual suspect Machine Gun Kelly, who was his true blue roadie self in an all-black three-piece ensemble featuring a long leather jacket, sheer t-shirt, and flared leather bottoms. He paired the outfit with leather boots, black shades, chunky earrings, and neckpieces.

The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand, showing off their world-famous PDA, while grinning from ear to ear on the red carpet. Take a look:

machine gun kelly and megan fox at the 2023 GQ men of the year pic.twitter.com/JJO4jgROxH — julia 🍤 (@mgkmagic) November 17, 2023

