The holiday season is knocking at the door, and our favorite celebrities are also knocking us off with their looks. Recently, stylist Erin Walsh posted a picture of actress Anne Hathaway, and it is just an ideal attire for this season. The actress is busy with her upcoming thriller, Eileen, and making us swoon over her beauty.

Anne’s film is a psychological thriller directed by William Oldroyd, and she plays the role of a counselor at a prison. The film also features Thomasin McKenzie, Sam Nivola, and others in crucial roles. It is based on the novel of the same name, and while the fans are waiting for the film’s release, Anne is making sure to keep them busy with her good looks. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

Celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who has been in the news currently for her work with Selena Gomez, is the one who also styled Anne in this recent look. Besides Selena, Erin’s client list includes Anne Hathaway, Timothee Chalamet, Kerry Washington, and Sarah Jessica Parker. The famous stylist posted a pic of Anne on her Instagram handle that has sparked the holiday spirit in many. Decked in the Christmas red color, the Les Miserables actress looked exquisite.

Anne Hathaway was wearing a satin oversized full-sleeve shirt. The shirt dress featured a rose-like detailing on the shoulder, which made her outfit stand out. She appeared to wear nothing at the bottom, but the caption on the Erin indicated the presence of ‘teeniest little pants’ beneath Anne‘s topwear. That might be a mystery, but her black stockings were visible as she paired them with thigh boots with heels.

The photograph of Anne Hathaway is a bit blurry; hence, it was hard to make out her makeup. She wears a sheer coverage foundation with soft, smoky eyes and mascara. She sported rosy cheeks matching with her shirt/dress.

For accessories, Anne was wearing a gold bracelet, earrings and rings. Her hair was open casually, parted on the side, and rested on her back. It is the perfect outfit for the Christmas season; the color and the vibe accurately align with the holidays. Check out the picture of the Oscar-winning actress here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Walsh (@erinwalshstyle)

On the work front, Anne Hathaway’s film, Eileen, is expected to hit the theatres on December 1st. The actress is busy promoting, and she was in New York City and attended the screening of her upcoming film; even for that event, she looked elegant in an olive green high-neck dress with fringes below. She added a black coat and a pair of black pumps to complete her look for the event.

She sported clean and dewy makeup with peach lips topped with gloss and went minimal in case of accessories. It was also a great look and can be recreated for a winter outing. Check it out here:

A mais linda! Anne Hathaway compareceu a uma screening do filme 'Eileen', na noite passada (15), em New York. 🤎 pic.twitter.com/rdovEuT41K — Anne Hathaway Brasil | Fansite (@brannehathaway) November 16, 2023

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Millie Bobby Brown Ditches Her Naïveté & Flaunts Her Raunchiest Self In A Pair Of Denim Jacket With Feathers That Can Easily Be A Part Of A Casual Fall Ensemble!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News