Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular Gen Z actresses and very influential. MBB is not only ruling everyone’s hearts with her acting but also with her fashion choices. The 19-year-old star once again left us mesmerized with her recent photoshoot. She has flaunted her boldest self for it. Stay till the end as we decode her look.

Millie broke several hearts a few days ago when she announced her engagement with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, but her fans were delighted about the news. MBB has achieved a lot at a young age with her hard work and persistence. While the fans are eagerly waiting for her hit Netflix series Stranger Things 5, let us look at her latest and raunchy photos from a magazine shoot.

Millie Bobby Brown recently posed for Glamour magazine, and her pictures were posted on X by Cinesthetic. The Enola Holmes star ditched her petite self and donned a more brazen self. She went topless and sported a sleeveless denim jacket with feather lining paired. She paired it with high-waisted denim. The actress captivated us with her sensual look, but you can easily incorporate the individual pieces of clothing to create your ensemble.

Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit has been accessorized with a huge, chunky gold chain and a massive heart-shaped locket. She was also wearing gold earrings and a few statement rings. For makeup, MBB opted for full face coverage with kohled eyes and a rosy blush on the cheeks. For her lips, she was given n*de pink gloss. Her hair was tied at the back with a middle parting, and two loose strands framed her countenance.

You can try this look in real life sans the topless thing, of course! You can try a high-neck white or black top, tuck it in the denim, and throw in the sleeveless jacket over it, and you are stylish for a chilly winter evening. If you think the jacket’s a bit too much, you can ditch it and go with jeans and high-heeled boots like heels and denim Millie Bobby Brown is wearing.

You can also opt for a sleeveless top underneath the jacket, which would also look very chic and in vogue. Layering always looks fantastic, and you can always curate your fashion with a little effort and help from friends.

For now, check out Millie Bobby Brown’s looks here:

