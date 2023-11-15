The holiday season is here with couples rekindling their faded-out romance, and we are here with a classic outfit inspiration for that moment. Thanks to this throwback image of Salma Hayek, you can add a little oomph to your style to spice up your romantic life. The actress has always inspired us with her unapologetic boldness and what is s*xier than sheer confidence in a woman or man, for that matter.

Even in her 50s, Salma does not let her age define her style. She blesses our timelines with her super gorgeous pictures on Instagram. The Desperado star enjoys a massive fan following with 27.4 million followers on her IG. She often posts throwback pictures of her from yesteryears, not just the latest updates. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Salma Hayek served as inspiration for a perfect date night in this old photograph shared on X by Joan Darc. As per the post, it was photographed in 2017 by Steven Pan for the steemed Elle magazine France. Salma is seen in a sheer net top with sequined puffed sleeves. She paired it with a black leather skirt. The ensemble looked extraordinarily chic and classy on her.

Salma Hayek sported a black bralette underneath the sheer net top. Her makeup and accessories were kept very minimal, too. You can also wear a flared skirt instead of a fitted leather skirt. And if you are not comfortable with the sheer fabric, then opt for something less see-through, but the sequined sleeves are the highlights for this look; make sure to have them.

The Eternals actress nailed the n*de makeup look with brown smoky eyes and peachy blush on her contoured face. For lips, she chose to wear a matte n*de pink shade. Her medium-length hair featured beach waves and was parted in the middle, framing her face.

For accessories, Salma Hayek opted for nothing else but her wedding band and her confident self. She posed with her hands on the waist, and they featured her neatly manicured nails.

To finish it off, you can wear heels or strappy flats [whichever you’re comfortable in] with the outfit and throw in a long coat to keep the chills away. It is easy and classy and will steam up your evening. Check out the picture of Salma Hayek here for your reference, and never forget to use your creativity to create your look.

Salma Hayek photographed by Steven Pan for ELLE magazine France edition 2017. pic.twitter.com/HlQJ3aLj0S — Joan Darc (@joandarcdoll) July 28, 2017

