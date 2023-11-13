The November breeze has become chilly, and you are contemplating wearing those winter clothes yet confused about how to style yourself. Then look no further and take inspiration from none other than Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. Gadot is a stunning woman with a great sense of style, and we have come across one of her throwback photographs where her fashion will motivate you to take a plunge and make your winter fashionable.

The actress rose to fame with her role as the DC superhero. Gal appeared in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for the first time, and it captivated everyone’s hearts. She returned as Diana Prince the following year with her solo picture and became an instant fan favorite. From her casual outings to red-carpet appearances, she has always nailed her style. If you don’t believe us, stick to the article’s end.

Gal Gadot has numerous followers on social media, and several fan pages are dedicated to her. One such fan page, ‘forgalgadot,’ posted a throwback picture of the Wonder Woman actress sporting a silver pullover with a pair of long silver knee-high boots. She paired her silver elements with a black bottom, and it might look gaudy or over the top for us all, but Gal made it look stylish and effortless.

If you are not as confident as the Fast X star, you can wear them separately. The silver pullover will be a great night-out attire for hanging out with friends this holiday season. Pair with black or blue tight-fitted ankle-length jeans. As for the long boots, you can pair them with short skirts or oversized sewers, wrap a scarf around the neck, and you are good to go.

One can even try the silver boots with a pair of black or grey monochrome outfits; it will break the monotony and add the needed amount of bling to it.

On the other hand, the silver pullover can be worn the way Gal Gadot did, or one can tone down the bling and replace the silver boots with black ones.

For makeup, Gal Gadot sported full face makeup with blushed cheeks and n*de flesh-tinted lip color. Her hair was pulled back and neatly combed, giving a clean look.

As per the Instagram post, the picture was for 2017’s Glamour UK photoshoot. You can check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAL GADOT FAN (@forgalgadot)

On the work front, Gal Gadot was seen in Netflix’s Heart of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Once Served Her Iconic ‘Rachel Green’ Vibes In 1995 Wearing A Sultry Yet Chic Sheer Black Cardigan, Leaving Us Sweating In This Wintry Season!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News