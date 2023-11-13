Anne Hathaway needs no introduction, and it’s all thanks to her unforgettable roles in films like The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Les Miserables, The Dark Knight Rises, and more. The actress – who debuted in Hollywood while still a teenager, has proved her worth as an artist and is today a much sought-after actress who earns in the millions.

So, how much does she earn? What’s her net worth? How does she make her millions, and where does she spend it? If these are questions you want the answers to, scroll down as we note all the details we could get our hands on.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Anne Hathaway is worth a whopping $80 million and earns the majority of it via acting jobs and promotional/advertisement gigs. As per CA Knowledge, the actress – whose films have collectively made at least a billion dollars at the box office, has assets worth $22 million and gold worth a million. Read on to know more about her net worth.

Anne Hathaway has established herself as a bankable actress, which is reflected in the salary cheques she takes home for her roles – which has been on an upward trajectory. As per multiple sources, for her breakout role as Princess Mia Thermopolis in the Julie Andrews co-starrer ‘The Princess Diaries’ (2001), Anne earned a respectable $400,000. In 2005, she was paid $800,000 for her role in ‘Brokeback Mountain’. When she was brought on board to play Andrea ‘Andy’ Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006), alongside Meryl Streep, she earned her first six-figure salary cheque. That’s right, Hathaway took home $1 million for her performance.

In 2008, Anne Hathaway earned $5 million for her role in the comedy ‘Get Smart.’ She made the same amount as the co-lead of ‘Bride Wars’ in 2009. For slaying as Catwoman in Christian Bale-led ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ Anne took home a whopping $7.5 million. The same year, she earned a seven-figure salary – $10 million, to play Fantine in the Oscar-winning period musical, ‘Les Miserables.’

The ‘Interstellar‘ actress loves buying and selling real estate. The ‘Ella Enchanted’ actress in 2018 sold her home in Connecticut for $2.7 million that she had originally purchased for $2.79 million. The Colonial-style home – which made her lose $90,000, was built in the 1920s and offered over 4,500 square feet of living space and lavish outdoor gardens.

In February 2020, Anne listed her New York City penthouse for an asking price of $3.5 million. Purchased in 2016 for $2.55 million, the residence was situated on the top floor of an old mansion constructed more than 100 years ago. The people living in this penthouse suite are privy to stunning views of Central Park. More details about what property she currently owns are under wraps.

When it comes to spending the millions she earns, Anne Hathaway doesn’t only invest it in real estate but in fast cars, too. According to 21motoring, ‘The Princess Diaries’ actress reportedly owns an Audi R8 Spyder, Porsche Carrera S, Audi A5, Volvo XC70, BMW i3, Range Rover SV Autobiography, Mini Cooper S, BMW M3, Mercedes S Class, BMW X5, and Chevrolet Tahoe. As per reports, each of these cars costs come with a price tag that falls anywhere in the $154,000-$200,000 range.

Were you astonished reading about Anne Hathaway’s net worth and how she earns, invests, and spends it?

