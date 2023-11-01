Halloween is here, and the party season has officially kicked off. One thing Hollywood never goes wrong with is dressing up to celebrate this spooky occasion as they let their inner wild child shine. Many Hollywood stars also take the opportunity to deck up as the fictional character they always wanted to be, and Camila Cabello, this Halloween, decided to be a Princess as she borrowed a dress from Anne Hathaway’s Mia’s closet to pen her own Princess Diaries.

Camila Cabello is a Hollywood hottie who is known for keeping it low-key with her sartorial choices, but that does not mean she does not know how to make a statement. The Senorita crooner is our favorite body positivity icon who is unabashedly herself even when it comes to showing off her curves and stretch marks.

Now, talking about The Princess Diaries, didn’t curly-haired Anne Hathaway suddenly discovering she is a princess who is meant to be an heiress makes us all dream big? Well, we know not all dreams come true, but thanks to the festive season, Halloween in this case, we are allowed to be what we would have perhaps wanted to be in an alternate universe.

Camila Cabello was representing all of us when she decided to show up at Heidi Klum’s 2023 Halloween Party held at Marquee on Tuesday (October 31) in New York City as Princess Mia. All that Cabello needed to dress up as Princess Mia included a tiny lilac dress with matching gloves, a pair of sunglasses, a sling bag, and a tiara, of course. She paired the Princess fit with her Babe crystal-embellished satin sandals. Her glam, too, was very Princess-coded as she opted for just lip gloss, and a tint of blush, ditching her usual nude-tones. Her mini off-shoulder fit with a corset top flaunted her collarbone and wore shades to block out the haters.

The Cinderella actress had earlier hinted at her outfit, teasing fans on X, as she wrote, “What’s my costume you ask? whatever’s gonna make me look the cutest.”

Check out her look below:

Meanwhile, Heidi Klum, the OG Halloween queen, showed up as a peacock, and she may have outdone herself last year when she showed up in a prosthetic worm suit. Her peacock headpiece, designed by Bill Corso, included a cobalt blue bodysuit which she paired with an elaborate headpiece with a beak.

Coming back to Camila Cabello, fans have been anticipating her next music project for some time now but seems like the ‘Havana’ singer is taking her own sweet time to deliver her next chartbuster.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: What Is Heidi Klum’s Net Worth In 2023? It’s A Staggering Total, Thanks To Her Modelling Career, Fashion Lines & Smart Business Ventures!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News