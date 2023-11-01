It’s the season of Heidi Klum because she’s the ultimate Halloween queen! The German-American model has left us mesmerized yet again this year with her elaborate peacock costume.

Heidi‘s famous for her grand Halloween bash, and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined the party dressed up as a giant human-sized egg!

Amid huge success, we wonder what is the net worth of Heidi Klum in 2023? To begin with, she’s a model, television host, producer, actor, and businesswoman. She has various sources of income, and the results yielded have truly been fruitful. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Modeling Career

While she’s been featured on several magazine covers, Heidi Klum rose to fame with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover in 1998. Her popularity further soared as a Victoria’s Secret model, and she hosted their fashion shows for several years between 2002-2009.

Heidi has also worked with renowned brands like Givenchy, Bobbi Brown, Marc Jacobs, and Astor, among others, and one can only imagine the hefty sum she would be taking home for each marketing campaign!

Acting Profession

Apart from being a successful model, Heidi Klum is also well-known for her acting chops. She’s been a part of famous TV shows like Sex And The City, How I Met Your Mother, and Spin City. Her talented skills also fetched her movies like Blow Dry, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, Perfect Stranger, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Klum has also been featured in several music videos.

Television Host & Producer

Heidi Klum translated her love for fashion with Project Runway. She donned the hat of a host, judge, and executive producer for the reality show, in which designers competed to get the ultimate opportunity to showcase their line at New York Fashion Week along with a cash prize to launch their own fashion line. She won Emmy nominations for her work.

She was also a judge, host, and co-producer for Germany’s Next Top Model. The Sex And The City star has also been a part of America’s Got Talent as a judge for many years.

Business Mogul

Heidi Klum has also designed a lingerie line, ‘The Body’ for Victoria’s Secret, along with designing perfumes for the brand in an exclusive collection. She also expanded her vision and showcased her versatility as she designed shoes for Birkenstock.

Heidi has also ventured into several other businesses, including Heidi Klum inmates, Jordache (virtual clothing and jewelry line), and Heidi & The City for Lidl Grocery Stores, amongst many others. These smart investments have contributed majorly to her net worth.

Heidi Klum’s net worth in 2023 is said to be a staggering $160 million. Many wouldn’t know, but she also invests a lot in real estate and philanthropy work, which makes her the successful woman she is today!

