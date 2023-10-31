After receiving raving reviews for his performance in the K-drama Destined With You along with Jo Bo-ah, Rowoon is now leading the headlines for his next drama, The Matchmakers. Recently, he was seen appearing at the production presentation of the series, looking like a snack, and we couldn’t help but keep our gaze focused on him. Scroll ahead to check it out!

The former SF9 member quit the band to focus on his acting career, and while Rowoon had an established profession in singing, the South Korean celeb wants to explore more. He was also seen in the recently released drama A Time Called You in a cameo role with Ahn Hyo Seop, and his massive fanbase went bonkers to see the two actors getting involved in a gay relationship in the series.

As Rowoon attended ‘The Matchmakers’ press conference, he made heads turn with his hot and s*xy look. He was seen wearing a white shawl-collared shirt with a deep plunging neckline and flaunted his long neck and muscular physique as he came bare-chested underneath the outfit. He has been growing his hair, and he kept it side-parted in a neat hairstyle flashing his forehead.

Check out the pictures and videos going viral all over the Instagram & X:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROWOON’s FAN (@my_krowoon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAN PAGE for Kim Seokwoo|Rowoon (@seokwoomysoulmate)

For the unversed, the South Korean actor paired the white shirt with loose-fitted black satin pants and completed the attire with a pair of shiny loafers. The shirt had a waistband detailing that gave an edge to his masculine waistline. He looked nothing less than a dreamy affair and made our hearts flutter with butterflies.

Rowoon wore the whole ensemble from the Saint Laurent 2023 F/W collection, where the shirt came with a price tag of 3.35 million KRW, and the pants and shoes cost 2.79 million KRW and 2.15 million KRW, respectively. This made the actor’s whole outfit priced at 8.29 million KRW. It’s expensive but worth it on our handsome hunk! Even though it was a visual treat for all of us, the Destined With You actor kept the outfit put together with a safety pin as he didn’t want to attract a lot of attention, but well, he did!

For those who don’t know, The Matchmakers is a comedy-historical drama starring Rowoon and Cho Ji Hyun that you can stream on Viki & Viu.

