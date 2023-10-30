The year 2023 is undoubtedly an iconic one for all South Korean drama fanatics, as the Hallyuwood is seeing unique and exciting content flooding in continuously. While several shows such as Destined With You, King The Land, A Time Called You, My Liberation Notes, and more made their way into the fans’ hearts, the latest on Castaway Diva is also making many turn to it with its inspiring plot. While the show has received positive reviews from the audience, it saw an impressive rise in its viewership ratings.

The new show stars Park Eun Bin in the lead role of Seo Mok Ha. Eun Bin is a celebrated actress in the Korean entertainment industry. She is widely known for playing the lead role in the hit show Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

As Castaway Diva also stars Chae Jyong Heop as Kang Bo-gul and Cha Hak Yoon, aka N, as Kang Woo-hak, fans are worried that the show might give them second male lead syndrome, just like Bae Suzy’s Start-Up, as both the shows are written by Park Hye Ryun. However, this did not stop them from watching the show and getting hooked on it for good.

As per Nielsen Korea, Park Eun Bin is surely creating magic on the small screen as the second episode of Castaway Diva scored an average nationwide rating of 5.2%. This is an impressive jump of 2% from the show’s premiere. The premiere episode’s average rating dor just 3.2%. The show’s increasing popularity as it has become a topic of discussion among K-fanatics might help it score a better rating with its upcoming episodes.

Castaway Diva follows the story of a young girl, Seo Mok Ha, who dreams of being a diva after growing up. Her dreams are shattered when she gets stranded on an island for 15 years. As she is rescued, she realizes the world has changed drastically in the past 15 years. But she does not drop her dream of becoming a diva and is ready to face any challenge that comes her way.

