BLACKPINK‘S Rose might not be in the news like her other bandmates, Lisa, Jennie, or Jisoo, but she has a massive fanbase across the globe who loves and admires her for who she is. Apparently, she is one of the wealthiest K-pop idols currently ruling the South Korean entertainment industry.

Apart from being a part of the K-pop band, she also has her solo career in music and is even known for endorsing luxurious (fashion and beauty) brands. She has a unique and rich taste, and it’s pretty evident from her lavish abode.

As we are talking about her house, let’s dive deep into the amenities with which she has decorated her luxurious penthouse. Scroll ahead to read further!

As per a report in KBIzoom, Rose owns a lavish penthouse in Yongsan Purugio Sumit that comes with a staggering price of 9.5 billion won. Rose loves to keep her surroundings minimalistic, which is why she has decorated her house with subtle things that are quite expensive. Her abode has a cool off-white color palette, and as the building is situated at a prime location, it gives a pristine view of the gorgeous Seoul. Below is a list of items she owns in her house!

Lounge Chair

Rose owns a few Polli Molli lounge chairs. These are distinctive in their looks and comfort level. The BLACKPINK member has two gray and one dark brown model, and each comes with a price tag of 363,000 Korean won. Apart from that, she also bought a few striped chairs from the brand Knoll, among which she has an upholstered chair worth 10,657 USD and a separate chair worth 3,846 USD. Apparently, the songstress has splurged over 356 million won for this set of chairs.

Tea Brewer

Rose is a tea-lover, and she likes to have her tea just perfect. She owns a silver tea set that includes items from different brands. While she has a Breville tea kettle worth 299 USD, her cup and saucer set are from YSL that cost 925 euros (approx. 24 million Korean won). She also possesses a Match Pewter tea tray worth 191 USD, along with a spice container from Match Pewter that comes with a price tag of 131 USD.

Eye-catching Mirrors

BLACKPINK’s member, has a unique taste in furniture, and the one that needs to be added is her choice of mirrors. She has two mirrors, while one is adorned with motifs bought from the brand Seletti at 650 euros. The other one has a beautiful white frame purchased from the brand Connectorial with 1,280,000 Korean won.

Statement Cushions

Once, in one of her social media posts, netizens saw a Fornasetti sofa cushion peeping from behind, suggesting that she owns one. These small and plush cushions come with different surface designs, and each one comes with a price tag of 331 USD.

Well, that’s all. These stunning items prove that Rose has consciously invested in the right things to make her abode look even more beautiful. Don’t you agree?

