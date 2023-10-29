South Korean boyband BTS’ leader RM is a die-hard Friends fan. RM, whose real name is Kim Nam Joon, on many occasions, admitted that he learned the English Language by watching Friends. But did you know, RM’s favorite character from the wildly popular sitcom was Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry – who breathed his last on Saturday (October 28)?

The entire world is currently grieving the demise of Matthew Perry, who reportedly suffered a “cardiac episode” at his Los Angeles home while he was in the jacuzzi, which caused him to lose consciousness, slip, and drown, as per TMZ.

RM also took to his Instagram stories to share a monochrome picture of Matthew Perry as he paid tribute to the Friends star. He did not caption the image, and we understand how we are all at a loss of words right now, unable to fathom this tragic loss.

BTS members are a global phenomenon who are recognized across the world for their genre-bending music which transcends every language barrier. The septet, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, is also known for its aesthetic visuals. Thanks to their unparalleled popularity, the Bangtan boys are often invited to Late Night Shows, Good Morning America, and Carpool Karaoke With James Corden among others.

Those who follow BTS would know RM is the only member fluent in English. Given that English is not commonly used in Korea in comparison to the rest of the world, Namjoon’s fluency often surprises many, and he always has Friends to credit. Also, he never fails to highlight that Chandler Bing is his favorite character from the iconic sitcom, and that’s how we know where the BTS leader borrowed his sarcastic personality traits.

After Matthew Perry’s sudden passing away, many fans of BTS and Friends took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video montage compiling moments every time RM mentioned Friends and Chandler Bing, and it’s so heartwarming and heartwrenching at the same time.

Take A Look Below:

RM: My favorite was chandler < Matthew Perry > [Actor Matthew Perry (known for his role of Chandler in the sitcom "Friends") passed away at the age of 54 according to reports.] Rest In Peace Matthew Perry #NAMJOON #MatthewPerry #Friends #BTS pic.twitter.com/nIuhRa0ZSF — JKJUIBANGTAN⁷ “JUNGkOOK_GOLDEN” 🐰💜 (@Kookienadera) October 29, 2023

We wish to keep Matthew Perry’s rich legacy in our hearts forever with the hope that he has found his peace.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Castaway Diva Review: Park Eun Bin Starrer Premieres With Positive Response But Fans Worry If There’s A Second Male Lead Trope To Leave Them Heartbroken, One User Asks “Are We Being Set Up?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News