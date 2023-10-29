BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and NCT’s Jaehyun were recently in the headlines as the three stars stepped out to grab some drinks and were allegedly disturbed by a fan. The fan shared various videos and text describing her meeting with the idols. While she was over the moon after her meeting, it did not go well with netizens as many labeled her as a stalker and called out her behavior. The fan has now shared her side of the story and apologized. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The BTS’ Maknae, True Beauty star and NCT member are close friends and are often spotted hanging out together. JK and Eun Woo also took to their TikTok accounts to share a quirky video as they took up one of the challenges and performed gracefully.

A few days ago, a fan shared several visuals of her meeting with Jungkook, Cha Eun Woo and Jaehyun. In one of the clips, the fam could be seen approaching them for autographs when the three idols asked them for some privacy. The fan then posted some more videos and photos of the idols leaving a restaurant. She and one of her friends also held cups used by BTS’ Jungkook and the A Good Day To Be A Dog star, and netizens were not thrilled watching it. Many also slammed her for touching the Seven crooner.

As the fan has been receiving massive backlash for everything she did, she has now addressed the incident and narrated her side of the story. In a recent conversation with Koreaboo, she said that she went up to the three idols asking for autographs as it was a conventional convo starter. She added that she and her friend did not want the autograph but rather wanted to get to see the idols closely. The fans continued, “Our minds were racing and blanking out so in the heat of the moment, we couldn’t think through what to say.”

She added that she did not ask BTS’ Jungkook and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo for a photo but her friend first asked for a lighter to stand closer to them and check if they were the K-pop idols or not. The fan also apologized to the BTS ARMY for and said, “but please be assured we are not stalkers and we bumped into them by pure chance.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Makes A Stylish Comeback On Instagram After Her Breakup Reports With Ahn Bo Hyun Surfaced, Netizen Says “Finally She Is Free From Her Media Play Fake Dating News”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News