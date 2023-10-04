Cha Eun Woo is among the most celebrated names in the South Korean entertainment industry. The singer-actor has achieved a lot in a very short time in both the acting and music industries. As he has been an actor idol for years, there was a time when he was stereotyped and criticized for the same. However, he knew how to handle the criticism and won hearts with his statement. Scroll down to read the scoop.

After his acting debut with a minor role in the 2014 film My Brilliant Life, Eun Woo went on to train for his musical career and became a member of the K-pop group Astro in 2016 alongside his five bandmates. Since then, the now-26-year-old has made millions fall in love with his talent and believe that he can do anything.

Back in 2018, Cha Eun Woo emerged as a celebrated K-drama star following his hit series My ID Is Gangnam Beauty. As his next show that was set to stream on YouTube was Top Management, the actor addressed being stereotyped as an actor idol. For the unversed, an actor idol is often accused of landing acting projects due to their popularity, fan base, and good looks that can bring higher ratings and guarantee the show will be a success.

As per Allkpop, Cha Eun Woo was unbothered by being stereotyped during a press conference for Top Management as he said he will always be an ASTRO member before an actor. The True Beauty star said, “I hope the views, the numbers that I can physically see, are good for this drama. This was filmed before ‘Gangnam Beauty’ so I always thought I was insufficient. I tried my best to fulfill the duty of a lead actor. But I’m a member of ASTRO before I am an actor, so I did hear some stereotyping against me being an actor idol.”

The A Good Day To Be A Dog star continued how he would take constructive criticism positively but the painful remarks would make him sad. Cha Eun Woo said, “I am willing to take in the criticism and advice from the public, and improve from it. It’ll be sad if there are painful remarks, but I’m confident that I can overcome it. I promise to show a good side of me wherever I am.”

Well, the rest is history as Cha Eun Woo has proved his acting mettle and singing skills.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: FIFTY FIFTY’s Agency ATTRAKT Files 1 Billion Won Lawsuit Against The Givers, Ahn Seong Il & Baek Jin Sil For Deception & More, Amid Preparation Of New Girl Group Project Launch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News