While BLACKPINK’s future is still hanging by a thread, one of the members of the girl band, Lisa, is leading all the headlines for her recent Crazy Horse cabaret show in France that led to all kinds of controversies. While the Chinese netizens and actress Xu Jiao slammed the K-pop idol, there, on the other hand, Angela Baby came to support her.

The celebrities who kind of showed their support towards Lisa couldn’t escape the criticism themselves. Now, two well-known Chinese celebs, Angela Baby and Jenny Zhang, have also faced the wrath of the netizens. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

According to Sohu, Angela Baby has been blacklisted for facing criticism from Chinese netizens for going to watch BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s performance. Apparently, her Mid-Autumn Festival Gala video has also been deleted, and a source from Zhejiang TV revealed that her show “Keep Running” has been postponed. And there are rumors that the production team is considering removing her from broadcasts, given the controversy.

This all happened because, apparently, she had violated Chinese regulations for artists. As per Chinese laws, being involved in any erotic activity is strictly prohibited, and while Lisa’s Crazy Horse Show is licensed in France, it is banned in China. And Angela Baby had flown to enjoy Lisa’s performance and support her. For the unversed, the show had a motto of symbolizing a proud and free woman, but still, when the BLACKPINK member took off her clothes and threw them at the audience, it was considered offensive in Chinese media.

Angela Baby and Jenny Zhang have been A-listers in the Chinese entertainment industry with a massive fanbase, and their activity hurt the audience, leading to backlash and criticisms. There are even comments about boycotting Angela Baby as well.

A few days back, Chinese actress Xu Jiao accused Lisa of ‘s*xualizing women’, and sharing a screenshot of her performance, she wrote, “I only see professional women being

s*xualized.”

Well, what are your thoughts about knowing the K-pop idol Lisa facing such backlash over a show? Let us know.

