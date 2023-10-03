BTS’ Jungkook recently dropped his new single ‘3D’ featuring Jack Harlow, and it’s his second solo chartbuster after ‘Seven’ to take the music world by storm. The golden maknae of the wildly popular South Korean boyband is also one of the most followed Korean soloists who enjoys an unparalleled fan following. Jungkook also makes sure to reciprocate his fans’, known as ARMYs, love and often interacts with them via VLive, sharing the tidbits of his personal and professional life. Today was an eventful day for Indian fans of BTS as Jungkook had multiple interactions with ARMYs. Scroll down for more details!

Jungkook recently courted controversy after many netizens called out his song ‘3D’ for allegedly objectifying Asian women with problematic lyrics, especially the rap part voiced by Jack Harlow. In another set of squabble on social media, a morphed picture where Jungkook was seen getting intimate with a woman went viral which attracted mixed reviews from internet users while sparking speculations around his dating life. However, Jungkook was quick to clap back at the trolls and revealed he is currently single and asked ARMYs to be his girlfriend, making a proposal fans could simply not refuse.

Despite the outcry on social media, Jungkook remains unfazed and continues to do his thing. The singer surprised fans with yet another live session after wrapping up his practice. This time, Indian ARMYs were in for a treat as when one fan asked him to visit India, the singer replied in affirmative. “I want to go to anywhere where ARMYs are at,” the BTS member said. This was not it as the singer further added, “main tumse pyaar karta hoon,” leaving all Indian fans in disbelief.

Take A Look:

– jungkook signing naatu naatu in sh party

– "main tum logo se pyaar karta hoon"

– jungkook respoding to "come to india" reply

– vminkook visiting the Indian Cafe at jeju

– स्वतंत्रता (freedom) in yoongi's freestyle samsung clip WE'RE WINNING DESI ARMYSpic.twitter.com/T6nXXyW40A — zoe⁷ (@barbiejunkoo) October 3, 2023

During his last live, Jungkook was seen crooning the RRR song Naatu Naatu right before wrapping up, sending Indian fans into a frenzy. But this wasn’t the first time the singer mentioned Naatu Naatu – in fact, he has also watched RRR and was even seen performing the hook step of the Oscar-winning Indian chartbuster.

Coming back to Jungkook’s recent live, the singer promised that he will also hold a live session soon with Jimin and V, promising a Karaoke session with his bandmates. When the ‘Seven’ singer was asked about his favorite song from V’s solo album Layover, he replied, “Which song do I like the most from Taehyung’s album? I like Slow Dancing,” as translated by X user ‘btsinmoment’.

🐰 which song do i like the most from taehyung hyungs album ? i like slow dancing — 윤서⁷ (slow) (@btsinthemoment) October 3, 2023

On the work front, Jungkook is expected to release his mini album by the end of this year.

