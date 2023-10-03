South Korean actor Song Joong Ki is one of the most popular names in the Korean entertainment industry. The ‘Hopeless‘ actor thrives on his prolific filmography with innumerable hit Korean dramas to his credit. The actor enjoys a massive fan base across the globe because of his hit movies and shows.

Song Joong Ki, who is also the face of several international brands such as Dunkin Donuts, TBJ, EZIO, Jeju Air, Sprite, Samsonite, Le Coq Sportif, Vivo, and Domino’s has emerged as a force to reckon with following his massive successful K-dramas, including Descendants of the Sun, Reborn Rich, The Battleship Island, Running Man and many others. As a result of this super stardom, Joong Ki has built a massive empire all by himself. Do you know his net worth? Scroll ahead to read more.

Song Joong Ki is one of the richest Korean actors with an estimated net worth of USD 40.3 million i.e. INR 330 crores approx. As per South China Morning Post, Song Joong Ki was paid a whopping USD 157,000 (INR 1 crore approx.) per episode for Vincenzo. However, apart from acting, he also earns a massive income from his brand endorsements.

According to reports, Song Joong Ki earned about USD 34.6 million (INR 283 crores approx.) only from his endorsements in the first half of 2016 itself. If reports are to be believed, in general, Song Joong Ki charges at least $50,000 (over 41 lakhs) per episode for a K-drama.

Song Joong-ki also has a lavish real-estate portfolio that includes his recent purchase for a jaw-dropping USD 11 million (INR 90 crores approx.) in South Korea’s most expensive neighbourhood Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam. According to reports, this posh villa, which opens up to a view of the stunning Han River, will be designed by famous architect Rafael Moneo. Reportedly, Song Joong Ki will be neighbours with K-pop star IU.

Apart from this, Song Joong Ki also owns other luxurious properties, including a beachfront condominium in Hawaii’s Waikiki Beach, worth USD 2 million (INR 16 crores approx.) and owns a stunning opens up to a view of the stunning Han River, worth USD 7 million (INR 57 crores approx.).

