Lee Min Ho is among the most celebrated and highest-paid South Korean stars. The actor has been in the industry for nearly two decades and has made millions fall in love with him for his talent and good looks. Throughout his career, he has starred in many K-dramas such as The Heirs, Boys Over Flowers, The King: Eternal Monarch, and more; he has also done some music videos. One of them, with the former 2NE1 member Sandara Park, aka Dara, required him to kiss the idol 50 times for one scene. Ironically, the song’s name was also Kiss.

Min Ho began his acting career with the 2006 show Secret Campus and gradually emerged as a leading star. He has worked with many South Korean A-listers throughout his journey and with the best directors.

Coming back, in 2010, Lee Min Ho starred in Dara’s Kiss MV, which marked her solo debut. Boy, was she lucky to star with the Korean heartthrob in her solo debut. The story of the MV was no less than a K-drama as the actor played a wealthy playboy who kisses Dara’s DJ out of a bet, only to get slapped in public. The two meet again, and Dara pulls off a plan to seek her revenge as she makes out with the rich boy, who is in love with her, before his friends for a bet. However, she has feelings for him as she holds on to a can ring that he once gave her.

While the kiss seemed to be a long peck on the lips, it was not easy to pull off for the two stars as they took 50 takes for it. During a 2019 episode of Seoul Mate 2, Sandara Park opened up about the intimate scene with The King: Eternal Monarch star and said, “It’s my one and only solo track. I had a kiss scene with Lee Min-ho… He’s one of the top male celebrities here.”

Sandara Park added how she ended up kissing the Legend Of The Blue Sea star for a good 50 times before many people.“At the end [of the music video], I kiss [Lee Min Ho] for revenge. It was when I was a rookie and didn’t know anything. We did it 50 times. Because I didn’t know. I was a rookie, and there were so many people… I wasn’t able to really feel the kiss,” per Soompi.

