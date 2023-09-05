Lee Min Ho, who has been ruling both the small and silver screen with his extraordinary performances, is undoubtedly one of the most popular South Korean actors. The Korean heartthrob has carved a path of his own with not only his acting capabilities but also his good looks. In a career span of over two decades, the 36-year-old star has attracted his fans with flawless skin and sharp features.

Be it on the red carpet, photoshoot or in his K-dramas, Lee Min Ho has always flaunted his good looks making his fans crave for his good looks. But do you know the secret behind his flawless glass-like skin? Scroll ahead as we delve deeper into K-drama actor’s skincare routine.

The Legend of the Blue Sea actor, who enjoys a massive fan base of over 33.8 million followers on Instagram, is very particular about his skin and diligently follows his daily routine to make sure he is at his best during his public appearances or shoots. To start with, cleansing plays a very important role in Lee Min-ho’s skincare regime as he feels that it plays a crucial role in achieving and maintaining healthy, youthful skin.

After cleansing, the Personal Taste actor uses a toner to maintain a nurtured complexion. A toner also helps to maintain the skin’s pH balance and keep the skin properly hydrated leading to a glowing and radiant skin.

Next comes a serum and in this case, Lee Min-ho prefers the one consisting of hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and peptides. This provides the actor’s skin proper nourishment and retains moisture, preventing wrinkles. Following this, Lee Min-ho uses sunscreen to give a protective shield to his skin from harmful UV rays.

Korean skincare and makeup tricks are taking over the world slowly as they are extremely easy to try on. So, what are your thoughts about Lee Min-ho’s skincare routine?

