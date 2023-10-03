BTS’ Jungkook has been in the headlines ever since he began focusing on his individual career. It is safe to say that the BTS Maknae is having the time of his life and enjoying his impeccable popularity. However, it seems that his fans are more interested in his personal life and trying to learn what the singer’s relationship status is. After a video of JK with a girl recently made rounds on social media, he has broken his silence and revealed who his girlfriend is.

The youngest member of the South Korean boy band was only 15 when he began his musical journey in 2013. He had trained for a few years before that, and now, a decade later, he is among the most popular K-pop idols in the world.

Jungkook is currently on a roll as he is releasing his new tracks and focused on bringing out his most awaited debut album by the end of the year. While his musical career is on fire at the moment, his personal life and several rumors about it are also spreading like wildfire. Recently, a video went viral in which the man was claimed to be Jungkook who was with a girl in a room. The Seven crooner has now broken the silence on the same and revealed that the rumours were false and he will not take any legal action against the ones who released the clip.

During his latest Weverse live session, Jungkook said, “There’s no need to sue them. Just leave it be. Leave it be, leave it be. This just gives them attention. If you don’t give them attention, they won’t do that. Thank you. I love you (ARMYs). Let me embrace you with love.” The 26-year-old then got candid about his relationship status and denied being in any relationship, but there’s a catch. The Butter singer said, “Do I have a girlfriend? Why do you keep asking that? I don’t have a girlfriend, so don’t need (to) ask questions like this.”

He further answered the million-dollar question: “Who is Jungkook’s girlfriend?” The singer won hearts and said, “I only have ARMYs… I’m only looking at ARMYs… ARMYs be my girlfriend… Okay??” Adding to his statement, he said, “I only look at armys because I’m ARMYbaragi (armyflower like sunflower). Ah do I need to say this English too? ARMYs please spread this in English until far far away.” “You’re gonna tell people that i’m your boyfriend if they ask? okay do it! tell them I’m your boyfriend or friend or older or younger brother or family.”

Well, Jungkook did make the say of all BTS ARMYs by asking them to call him their “boyfriend.”

For the unversed, BTS also has RM, Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, and Suga.

